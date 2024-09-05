Norristown

Fire that damaged memorial bandshell in Norristown was intentionally set, officials say

The two-alarm fire occurred Aug. 28 just before 2 a.m. at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park

By NBC10 Staff

NBC10

An investigation is underway after a fire that damaged a memorial bandshell in Norristown, Pennsylvania, last month was determined to be intentionally set, according to officials.

The two-alarm fire occurred Aug. 28 just before 2 a.m. at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park on 1325 Harding Boulevard.

Investigators report that the fire was started near a porta-potty located at the back of the bandshell structure. The fire then went up the back of the bandshell, eventually penetrating the inside structure and engulfing the roof.

Responding firefighters were able to place the fire under control around 3 a.m., officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials said extensive damage to the bandshell has rendered the structure condemned by municipal officials and is fenced off to visitors of the park. The rest of the park remains open, however.

According to officials, an investigation is underway by the Norristown Police Department to locate the individual or individuals responsible for setting the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 610-270-0977.

The bandshell had been in place at Elmwood Park for more than a century and hosted several community events, including Norristown’s summer concert series and Fourth of July celebration. The structure was built to honor firefighters who have served Norristown’s community.

“For over 100 years this structure stood to remember the hundreds of firefighters that have served our community," a spokesperson for the Norristown Fire Department wrote. "The building may be gone, but we will never forget!”

Officials said Municipal Council President Tom Lepera and Municipal Administrator Leonard Lightner have vowed to
build back the bandshell as soon as possible.

