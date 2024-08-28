Pennsylvania

Fire damages Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown

A fire damaged the Fire Chief's Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Aug. 28

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after an overnight fire damaged a bandshell that has honored firefighters and hosted events in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for more than a century.  

The two-alarm fire occurred Wednesday around 2 a.m. at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell at Elmwood Park on 1325 Harding Boulevard. Responding firefighters were able to put out the flames. No injuries were reported and officials are investigating the cause.

Footage from SkyForce10 showed significant damage to the bandshell’s roof Wednesday morning. The bandshell has been fenced off and is currently a restricted area. The rest of the park remains open, however.

The bandshell had been in place at Elmwood Park for more than a century and hosted several community events, including Norristown’s summer concert series and Fourth of July celebration. The structure was built to honor firefighters who have served Norristown’s community.

“For over 100 years this structure stood to remember the hundreds of firefighters that have served our community," a spokesperson for the Norristown Fire Department wrote. "The building may be gone, but we will never forget!”

