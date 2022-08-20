7-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into Home

Philadelphia Police said a 7-year-old kid was shot inside a home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night

Police say the kid received a gunshot wound to the right leg after shots were fired into a residence on the 209 block of E Collom St., at around 9:25 p.m.

the child was transportes to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 17-year-old teen was taken into custody with a loaded gun although it is unknown if he is connected to the shooting.

