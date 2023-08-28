Delaware County

Family of Fanta Bility launch nonprofit in her name

Relatives of the 8-year-old Sharon Hill girl, who was killed by police, said they hope to honor her memory with the new foundation

By Hayden Mitman

The family of Fanta Bility -- an 8-year-old girl killed by police officers during a high school football game in Delaware County -- have started a nonprofit in her name.

And, over the weekend, the Fanta Bility Foundation delivered hundreds of backpacks and school supplies to those in need on the two-year anniversary of the girl's death.

"Fanta was a giving person and we want to continue to give to this community because she was a selfless person," Saddiq Kamara, Fanta Bility's cousin, told NBC10's Karen Hua on Saturday.

Members of Fanta's family announced the launch of the nonprofit during a giveaway of backpacks and school supplies over the weekend.

Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire on Aug. 27, 2021 when officers fired at a vehicle they believed was involved in a shooting outside a high school football game in Sharon Hill.

Three Sharon Hill police officers have since been sentenced to probation and house arrest after pleading guilty to charges of reckless endangerment last year.

