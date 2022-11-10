Ex-Sharon Hill Cops Cut Plea Deal in Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Delco Girl

Three former police officers charged with killing a young girl when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless endangerment as part of a plea deal.

Brian Devaney, 41; Devon Smith; 34 and Sean Dolan; 25, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in a deal that prosecutors said the family of victim Fanta Bility was involved in. In exchange, prosecutors dropped charges of voluntary and involuntary manslaughter against the officers.

The trio could get two years for each count.

Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly believed was involved in gunfire that broke out as the game ended in August 2021. Four people were shot by police outside the stadium, including soon-to-be third grader Fanta.

Ballistics testing could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed her, but a grand jury recommended that all three face charges in her August 2021 death. Their lawyers have accused prosecutors of succumbing to political pressure to pursue charges.

The officers told investigators they thought the car driving toward them was the likely source of the gunfire, prompting them to return fire.

Fanta had attended the game with her mother and an older sister who was also shot but survived. Her family, who belongs to a community of immigrants from Guinea, described her as a sweet child who had a smile for everyone.

The officers were later fired by the Sharon Hill Council, a small borough near Philadelphia International Airport. Devaney was not wearing a body camera at the time, while Dolan and Smith did not turn theirs on, investigators said.

The chaotic scene unfolded after two teens got into an argument and exchanged gunfire outside the Academy Park High School stadium. The district attorney initially charged the teens with murder over the child's death, but those charges were later dismissed.

