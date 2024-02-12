West Philadelphia

Blast inside West Philly apartment leaves man hurt

An explosion left the man with a severe hand injury, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

investigators entering home
NBC10

Federal and local investigators were called in after a man severely injured his hand during a blast at a West Philadelphia apartment overnight.

An explosive blew up inside a unit at the apartment at 45th and Larchwood streets around 12:45 a.m., police investigators on the scene confirmed.

A man suffered a severe hand injury and was hospitalized, police said.

Before daybreak Monday, members of the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad and ATF could be seen going into and out of the building. One ATF agent could be seen holding a bag as he walked out.

No word yet on the exact cause of the blast.

