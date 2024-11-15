Ex-Allentown cop accused of stealing drug money after barbershop search

A former police officer is accused of stealing drug money following a search warrant at a barbershop in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Jason Krasley, 47, of Upper Milford Township, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property – over $2,000.

Investigators said Krasley stole $5,500 in cash and concealed the money while on duty as a Vice officer with the Allentown Police Department back on May 16, 2019.

A search warrant was served that day at the Washington Barbershop on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Investigators – including Krasley -- seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia and drug money, officials said.

The owner of the barbershop ultimately pleaded guilty to drug dealing.

As part of the investigation, a photo was taken of an inventory receipt on May 16, 2019, that identified $16,000 in cash that was found in the basement ceiling of the shop. Investigators then determined a second inventory receipt was completed in the Allentown Police Vice Office indicating $10,500 in cash was found in the basement ceiling.

The money recovered from the search warrant was recounted later that day at the Vice Unit Office and investigators discovered $5,500 was missing. Investigators then determined Krasley was the person who stole the money.

Krasley surrendered to police on Nov. 15, 2024. He was arraigned and then released on $100,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2024.