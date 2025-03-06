With the biggest celebration of American independence in decades set for 2026, Philadelphia leadership is setting aside tens of millions of dollars to make sure the Semiquincentennial is properly funded in hopes of making even more money on all the tourists that come to the place where America was founded.

"2026 is not just a year for Philadelphia—it’s a defining opportunity to highlight our city’s passion and unwavering spirit on the global stage,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a Thursday, March 6, 2025 news release.

With the MLB All-Star Game, FIFA Men's World Cup games, golf's PGA Championship, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps 250th anniversary and many more events set for 2026 for the Philadelphia region, almost $60 million has been committed by Philadelphia to the cause, Parker's office revealed Thursday.

“Over the past year, my administration has collaborated with community leaders, businesses, cultural institutions, and countless others to ensure Philadelphia is prepared to seize this historic opportunity for our city and our nation," Parker -- a first-term Democrat -- said. "We’re committed to ensuring Philly is ready to welcome the world."

Philadelphia City Council on Thursday approved Democratic Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas' plan for a mid-year transfer that allocated more than $17 million for specific projects around Lemon Hill, the FIFA World Cup, Wawa Welcome America, the visitor center and even Mural Arts.

Council also asked for more funding for neighborhood beatification and event activities, Thomas' office said.

"We’re funding marketing efforts to encourage tourists to choose Philly," Thomas said. "We’re investing in neighborhood activations and large-scale events to make 2026 a phenomenal year for tourists and residents across the city."

The tourism folks took notice to the efforts being made for next year.

"Today’s announcement regarding city funding allocations for Philly’s semi-quincentennial commemoration is a game changer,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, president & CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center and Philadelphia250 said. “All eyes will be on our city as the epicenter of American democracy in 2026. The resources committed today will allow Philadelphia’s cultural, historical, and community partners to bring their ambitious plans to life, welcoming millions of residents and visitors to be part of Philadelphia’s extraordinary celebrations in 2026."

The city is committing millions for America's 250th anniversary celebrations. This is how the $60 million Parker mentioned breaks down, according to the mayor's plan:

More than $30 million to support groups hosting big event and to drive marketing and other initiatives for events like 2026 FIFA Fanfest on Lemon Hill.

About $28 for public safety, including training for staff, upgrading the historic Market Street corridor in Old City and greening spaces across the city.

The city has also dedicated "half a billion dollars in investments through its Aviation Fund to prepare Philadelphia International Airport to welcome millions of visitors from around the globe," Parker's office said.

Among those improvements will be improved restrooms and SEPTA platforms, technological advancements in signage and improving both the parking and the airfield at PHL Airport, Parker's office said.

The overall goal is to "showcase Philadelphia as a global destination that puts its residents at the heart of the celebration," Parker's office said.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 thanked Parker and officials for the influx of funding to pull off events around the FIFA World Cup. "This critical funding will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Philadelphia delivers a world-class tournament on the global stage, allowing us to plan and execute in key areas such as safety and security, transportation, and social impact," Philadelphia Soccer 2026. chairman Dan Hilferty said.

The money is about so much more than just soccer for the city's tourism industry.

"This funding will help us fuel a campaign to attract millions of visitors to the region, and create lasting economic benefits for Philadelphia residents and businesses," Visit Philadelphia President and CEO Angela Val said. "2026 is a collaborative effort, and we're thrilled to continue working with our partners, including the Parker Administration and City Council, to leverage this once-in-a-generation opportunity."

It also could be a golden opportunity to make money as the visitor center said stakeholders estimate that the millions coming into Philly in 2026 will leave an estimated $1 billion economic impact on the region, Thomas' office said last fall.