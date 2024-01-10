Ensemble Arts Philly: New name for theater, music, comedy and other events in the city

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra have announced a new brand name for presentations that are held across three venues, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Miller Theater.

The new effort is called Ensemble Arts Philly.

In a statement Wednesday, representatives from the Kimmel Cultural Campus said Ensemble Arts Philly will represent shows in a variety of genres, including Broadway, comedy, theater, jazz, dance, and family presentations.

“From the return of Hamilton to the premiere of MJ The Musical, Ensemble Arts Philly is the platform for bold and innovative performances and partnerships,” said Kimmel Cultural Campus president Matías Tarnopolsky, in a statement. “The Philadelphia Orchestra’s name and Grammy award winning identity will not change, and its 125-year-old brand will remain strong. Ensemble Arts Philly is the presenting brand for signature presentations including Broadway, jazz, dance, family, and comedy programs.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The new brand name also be used to represent free programming, community service partnerships, digital rush ticket opportunities, complimentary tickets to partnering charitable organizations, and educational activities, officials said, "including the new Musical Theater Program: Set The Stage for 5-7 graders -- that happen both inside and outside of our venues."

Tickets for shows under this new banner and more information about this new effort can be found at EnsembleArtsPhilly.org.

“Ensemble Arts Philly puts the art -- and the people who make it -- at the center of our brand,” said Crystal Brewe, chief marketing and audience experience officer for the Kimmel Cultural Campus, in a statement. “More than our three iconic buildings, Ensemble Arts Philly brings our great city together and convenes talented artists for with experiences as diverse as our region, sharing the transformative power of the performing arts with Philadelphia and the world.”