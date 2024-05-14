Bucks County

Bucks County school district approves separate bathrooms for transgender, non-binary students

On Monday night, the Pennridge School District, by a vote of 5-to-4, voted to provide separate bathroom facilities to enable students to use facilities for the gender they identify with

By Hayden Mitman and Johnny Archer

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a heated meeting with the community on Monday night, the board of the Pennridge School District has voted to approve a policy that will provide students -- no matter their gender identity -- with bathrooms that can accommodate them.

With a vote of 5-to-4, the board ruled to reverse a policy that required students to use the bathroom of their biological sex.

And, starting in August, the school district will provide separate bathrooms for students and faculty use depending on gender identity.

The bathrooms will be labeled as: faculty use, bathrooms for biological males, bathrooms for biological females, bathrooms for those who identify as male as well as bathrooms for those who identify as female.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There will also be single use bathrooms that can be used by students no matter how they identify.

In a meeting on Monday night, a graduate of the district, who said they identify as non-binary, argued the change was needed to permit others like them from being harassed at school.

"I'm worried about being harassed. Like, I just want to use the bathroom," they said. "I don't want people to pay attention to me, but, I have to worry about that."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

NBC10 Responds 14 hours ago

Ways to save this year on summer camps

first alert traffic 2 hours ago

Truck flips over along NJ Turnpike, slows traffic

Yet, the change was met with vitriol from some in attendance.

"We don't like this. It looks like you're playing politics with our kids," said a father of a student in the district.

One mother of a student in the district, who spoke to the board, said the district was taking parenting decisions away from parents.

"With this policy, you're now trying to dictate how you are going to act as parents to our children against our will," she said. "You are not medical or mental health professionals. You are also not complying with the majority desires of parents in the community who have given you ample reasons to keep the current policy."

The move comes after President Joe Biden's administration overhauled Title 9 in April which found the previous bathroom policy to be considered discriminatory and a violation of Title 9.

Those new regulations go into effect Aug. 1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us