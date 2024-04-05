Did you feel it? People react to earthquake that hit New Jersey and surrounding areas

Did you feel your house shake Friday morning? According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake hit New Jersey and its impact was felt throughout the East Coast, including Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.

Officials said the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. ET.

The shaking didn't last long, but the earthquake was felt in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs, and parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and New York.

People flocked outside or to social media to find out what happened and share their experience.

I CANT BELIEVE I JUST GOT HIT BY AN EARTHQUAKE WHILE ON STREAM pic.twitter.com/RPKb8PcGIZ — KICK : LILSKAMLIVE (@lilskamslive) April 5, 2024

THIS IS FROM OUR DOG’S PLAYPEN CAMERA… really thought the windows would break #NewJersey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/nm3bCC4u8j — kirsten⁷ | 🌱 (@kirsten_bleu) April 5, 2024

Can’t believe I got it on camera lol 🫨 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OevQ5q30ZF — jared (@jareddemel) April 5, 2024

NBC10's Yukare Nakayama spoke with Mark, an employee at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia about his experience when the earthquake hit.

"I was sitting at my desk and just saw my monitor shake back and forth," said Mark. "A bunch of other people on the floor got up, and we all said, 'Did you feel that? Did you feel that?' And we were all like it must have been an earthquake or something. We couldn't pinpoint exactly what it was. Then we saw the alert come through on our phones."