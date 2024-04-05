An aftershock rocked parts of the region again on Friday.

Just before 6 p.m. a 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook 7 kilometers southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

USGS took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the preliminary reports of the aftershock.

There have been at least 12 aftershocks that registered 1.8 or more on the Richter scale, according to USGS geophysicist Timothy Clements. It's possible that there were more, but they went undetected if they were below the 1.8 mark.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that the state felt an aftershock. He also shared some tips to help residents stay safe.

New Jersey just experienced an aftershock.



Tips for dealing with aftershocks

Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Dominick Mireles shared the following safety tips in the event of an aftershock:

Protect yourself right away by dropping to the floor, holding on and taking cover

If you're inside, drop to your knees and hands and hold onto something sturdy like a table or desk

Cover your head and neck with your arms

If you're driving in a car, pull over and set the parking brake

If you're in bed, turn face down and cover your head with your pillow

If you're outdoors, stay outside and away from buildings

If you're inside, stay inside, don't run outside and avoid doorways. Don't try to evacuate the building

This comes hours after a 4.8 earthquake hit Tewksbury, New Jersey Friday morning.

NBC10 crew experience aftershock

NBC10's Brian Sheehan was standing waiting to go live for NBC10 News at 6 p.m. when the ground shook underneath him.

They could hear the rumble and see the camera shake as a young man bolted out of the general store to get away from the building.

The aftershock was described as a full-blown jackhammer.

USGS predicts more aftershocks

According to a forecast by the USGS, more aftershocks are expected over the next week.

The agency took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that the predicted aftershocks could measure 3.0 or more on the Richter scale.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.