19-year-old killed after crashing vehicle into utility pole in Northeast Philly, police say

A man is dead after crashing a car into a utility pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the 10000 block of Academy Road at 12:55 a.m. after receiving a report of an auto accident.

The driver - later identified as 19-year-old Kyle Prince Joselin - was driving a 2009 Black Chevy Cobalt, traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a utility police, according to police.

Joselin was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:18 a.m. by medics, police said. A 18-year-old passenger who has not been identified was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The impact of the crash had split the pole at its base tilting it to the side. A PECO vehicle was at the scene but it's not clear if anyone lost power as a result of the crash.