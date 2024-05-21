City leaders announce new Philadelphia Reparations Task Force, hold public meeting for feedback

Philadelphia city leaders unveiled the details and members of the new Philadelphia Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.

The goal of the task force is to develop reparations proposals for Black Philadelphians whose ancestors endured slavery and institutional racism in the United States.

Volunteer members will recommend steps the city, state and federal government can take toward reaching that goal.

"The Philadelphia Reparations Task Force will address American slavery's lingering impact on the Black community,” Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After the announcement, the task force officially met for the first time and hosted a public listening session at City Hall for the public to share their perspective on reparations.

"Philadelphia is the city where American democracy was established. Unfortunately, Philadelphia is also shaped by the legacy of slavery and its afterlife, including mass incarceration, redlining, and educational apartheid. The work of reparations in Philadelphia is therefore critical to ensuring truth, reconciliation and the repair of democratic principles,” Cara McClellan, the Philadelphia Reparations Task Force’s Criminal Justice Coordinator, said.

The mission of the task force is to provide the city of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the United States of America with a comprehensive overview and report on how reparations can atone for the legacy of slavery, Jim Crow, and institutional racism, officials said.

“We see the lasting impact of racism in all corners of our city, and we know that cycles of poverty and violence will continue to repeat themselves until we address the root causes of harm in our communities, from lack of housing to underfunded schools,” Minority Leader Kendra Brooks said.

“Until we look into our past with the determination to uncover the entire truth – no matter how ugly or scary that truth may be – our nation’s original sin will continue to toxify the present and future,” Gauthier said.

Residents can get involved with the Philadelphia Reparations Task Force by volunteering for one of its committees. To learn more and apply, residents can visit rep215.com or phlcouncil.com/reparations.

The task force plans to host additional meetings and public engagements in the future.