Hammer-wielding suspects sought in string of robberies across Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a string of robberies in which hammer-wielding suspects took clothes, sneakers and a computer.

Police said five robberies took place in the northeast and northwest sections of the city on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21. In each case, the suspects displayed or used a hammer during the robbery.

Surveillance photos of the robbery suspects as well as the vehicle investigators believe they used.

Authorities said the first incident happened at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Fox Chase playground on the 7900 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was approached by four men wearing dark masks. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun as the other suspects attacked the boy. They stole the victim's black "Bape" hoodie and black New Balance sneakers, police said.

One of the suspects then punched, kicked and stomped on the boy when he was knocked to the ground, according to police.

While the boy was still on the ground, one of the suspects took out a hammer and struck him on the arms, legs and forehead, police said. Police described the suspects in this incident as boys between the ages of 13 and 16.

The next incident happened just an hour later on Wednesday at approximately 5:18 p.m., according to police.

Police said a victim was waiting for the bus at the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun avenues when he was approached by two suspects who punched him, displayed a hammer and told him to drop his things.

The victim complied and the suspects took off with his bag which contained his school Chromebook and Yeezy sneakers, according to police.

Police said both the suspects in this incident were wearing "Bape" hoodies.

The third incident took place Thursday on the 5700 Block of Rising Sun Ave. around 12:25 p.m., according to police.

Police reported a victim was approached by five suspects who demanded his sneakers. The suspects knocked him to the ground and took his Panda Dunk sneakers while one suspect pulled out a small sledgehammer.

The suspects took off in a car and were last seen in the area of 7th St. and Lehigh Ave.

One of the suspects was wearing a purple Bape hoody, another whom police identified as "Nasir" was wearing a black mask. Another suspect whom police identified as "Rachelle Dever" had red hair.

The next incident happened at 3:19 p.m. on Thursday on the 2000 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, police said.

According to police, a victim was walking home from school westbound on Cheltenham Avenue when three boys wearing all black and ski masks approached him, yelling "Give me your sneakers." One of the suspects hit the victim to to the ground with a hammer and attempted to take the victim's shoes off but were unsuccessful and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

The victim suffered a quarter-sized laceration to the right side of his head and was transported to the hospital by medics, police said.

The last reported incident happened at the intersection of Krewstown and Surrey Roads on Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police said a victim was walking past a diner when he realized he was about to be attacked by six to seven suspects all wearing black Nike ski masks and dark clothing.

The victim ran into the middle of the street and the suspects started to attack him. One suspect, a thin man wearing all black, swung a black and yellow hammer at him while the others started to kick and punch him, police said.

The victim attempted to fight back but was overwhelmed and the suspects took his bicycle and shoes. The victim was able to get his bicycle back because the suspects kept dropping it, according to police.

In this incident, police said the suspects got into a red or orange Kia SUV and fled west on Surrey Road and then turned north on Alton Street. Before the robbery, a white SUV was seen driving behind the victim.

Police said the suspects were wearing the same clothing during all of the robberies and fled the scene in a white Acura with a temporary New Jersey tag.

If you have any information regarding any of the incidents, you are asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.