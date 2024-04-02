Driver charged for crash that killed pregnant woman and her unborn child, injured 4 others

Lower Merion Township police have charged the driver responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Montgomery County in late December 2023.

Alan Rosenbaum, 81, was charged with careless driving that caused an unintentional death and serious bodily harm, and related charges.

Investigators determined that driver error caused the deadly crash through extensive interviews and mechanical and forensic testing, according to police.

Latoya Handy-Hunter and her unborn child were killed in the crash.

On Dec. 30, around 2:45 p.m., a vehicle struck two parked cars as well as five pedestrians on West Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Police said a fight then occurred after the crash.

All five victims were taken to the hospital. 36-year-old Handy-Hunter of Philadelphia and her unborn child died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, officials said.

The four other victims were treated for their injuries.