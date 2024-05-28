Caught on Cam: 4 gunmen sought in ambush-style slaying outside West Philly restaurant

Police in Philadelphia have shared surveillance images that, they say, shows the individuals believed responsible for the May 18 ambush-style slaying of a 22-year-old man outside a restaurant in West Philly.

In images that police have shared on social media, a vehicle that officials said was used by the suspected gunmen can be seen on moving along the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue on the evening of May 18.

According to police, around 10:48 p.m., that evening, four gunmen jumped out of that vehicle -- a dark grey 2018 Mercedes S560 with dark tinted windows, and silver trim lines along the lower portion of the driver and passenger side doors -- and ambushed Quaadir Cheeks, 22, of West Philadelphia, as he walked past a Chinese restaurant on Baltimore Avenue.

The gunmen fired several times, striking Cheeks multiple times throughout his body, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said Cheeks succumbed to injuries he sustained in this incident at about 11:18 p.m. that evening.

Léelo en español aquí

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have tips or information on the individual seen in this footage to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).

All tips will be kept confidential, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.