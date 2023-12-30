Pennsylvania

Woman and her unborn baby killed after car crash led to a fight Saturday afternoon, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A woman and her unborn baby were killed Saturday afternoon after a car crash in Bala Cynwyd, police said.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on West Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue, according to officials.

A car hit two parked vehicles and five pedestrians, police said.

The group of people then began a physical fight after the crash, according to police.

The woman with the unborn baby was a pedestrian who was struck, officials said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she and the baby died.

The four other pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The section of West Rock Hill Road was closed for nearly five hours during the incident, according to police.

The Lower Merion Township Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

