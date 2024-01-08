Police have identified a pregnant woman who was killed along with her unborn child in a crash that led to a fight in Montgomery County in late December.

Léelo en español aquí

On Dec. 30, around 2:45 p.m., a vehicle struck two parked cars as well as five pedestrians on West Rock Hill Road near the intersection of Bryn Mawr Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Police said a fight then occurred after the crash.

All five victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims, later identified as 36-year-old Latoya Handy-Hunter of Philadelphia, was pregnant at the time, police said. Both Handy-Hunter and her unborn child died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed in the crash as police continue to investigate.