Dozens Evacuated as Apartment Building Façade Falls; Full Collapse Feared

Dozens of people had to be evacuated after part of the brick façade of a multi-story apartment building collapsed in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Some 50-60 residents living at the Lindley Towers Apartments in the Logan neighborhood were evacuated as crews also investigated reports that the 6th and 7th floors were buckling.

The collapse happened shortly after 10 a.m. along the 1300 block of Lindley Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed part of the façade missing on a section of the top floors of the building. Below, bricks littered the sidewalk.

It was one of two building collapses in the city. The Fishtown neighborhood saw a structure that once housed a pizza shop fall and send debris onto two nearby streets.