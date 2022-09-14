What to Know A three-story rowhome that contained a closed pizza place and at least one apartment collapsed Wednesday moring.

A neighbor shared a photo of a cloud of dust moments after the collapse at East York and Memphis streets.

No injuries were reported.

A building that housed a pizza shop collapsed at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning sending debris onto two streets.

The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said. Neighbors and local businesses call the area Fishtown.

Neighbor "Devonte" told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that he was driving down York when he heard rumbling and saw a dust cloud coming toward his car.

Firefighters arrived to find the three-story rowhome "completely collapsed," the fire department spokesperson said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, your could see bricks, dirt and debris all over the ground with firefighters and police officers on the scene. Firefighters could be seen sifting through the debris.

Neighbors said and Google Maps show that the collapse site is where a pizza place was located. Philadelphia police and the fire department said the ground-floor business was closed at the time of the collapse and that there was an apartment on top of it.

No one was hurt, Philadelphia police said.

At least six fire engines and city Licenses and Inspections responded to the scene, police said.

The location is right across the street from Tina's Tacos.

The cause of the collapse remained under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.