building collapse

Building Collapses in a Cloud of Dust at Philly Street Corner

SkyForce10 is over the scene of a collapse in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

What to Know

  • A three-story rowhome that contained a closed pizza place and at least one apartment collapsed Wednesday moring.
  • A neighbor shared a photo of a cloud of dust moments after the collapse at East York and Memphis streets.
  • No injuries were reported.

A building that housed a pizza shop collapsed at a Philadelphia street corner Wednesday morning sending debris onto two streets.

The collapse happened around 9:45 a.m. at East York and Memphis streets, a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson said. Neighbors and local businesses call the area Fishtown.

Léelo en español aquí.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Neighbor "Devonte" told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that he was driving down York when he heard rumbling and saw a dust cloud coming toward his car.

Firefighters arrived to find the three-story rowhome "completely collapsed," the fire department spokesperson said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

decision 2022 39 mins ago

Challenger Ousts Convicted State Auditor in Delaware Primary

atlantic city 2 hours ago

No Women Or Minorities Now Run Atlantic City Casinos

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, your could see bricks, dirt and debris all over the ground with firefighters and police officers on the scene. Firefighters could be seen sifting through the debris.

Neighbors said and Google Maps show that the collapse site is where a pizza place was located. Philadelphia police and the fire department said the ground-floor business was closed at the time of the collapse and that there was an apartment on top of it.

No one was hurt, Philadelphia police said.

At least six fire engines and city Licenses and Inspections responded to the scene, police said.

The location is right across the street from Tina's Tacos.

The cause of the collapse remained under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

building collapseFishtown
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us