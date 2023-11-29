Two men are dead after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North 7th Street just before 5 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí

Both of the victims were in their twenties, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where multiple police cars could be seen while officers investigated. A section of the street was blocked off by police tape.