Philadelphia

2 men killed in double shooting in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Officer and police car on scene of a deadly double shooting
NBC10 Philadelphia

Two men are dead after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North 7th Street just before 5 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí

Both of the victims were in their twenties, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Skyforce10 was over the scene where multiple police cars could be seen while officers investigated. A section of the street was blocked off by police tape.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us