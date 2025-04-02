Woman, 2 teens, 2 boys accused of attacking 2 women after St. Patrick's Day Parade

A woman, two teens and two boys were all arrested and charged with attacking two women after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, last month.

The attack occurred during the night of Saturday, March 15, 2025. Police said a 35-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, 16-year-old boy and two 10-year-old boys repeatedly kicked, stomped and punched two women while they were on the ground.

After an investigation, police identified all five suspects. They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses. The woman is also charged with corruption of minors. While the woman has been charged, Conshohocken Police have not released her identity.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information, please call Conshohocken Police at 610-828-4032.