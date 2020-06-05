Despite demonstrations against racism and police brutality returning to being largely peaceful in recent days, Philadelphians will once again be under a curfew.

The latest curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and follows nearly a week of such measures imposed on city residents. The National Guard also continues its presence in the city.

Though the initial round of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd morphed into looting and, later, police and civilian use of force, protests have remained largely peaceful in recent days.

“There is hope in the gathering of peaceful protesters, so many of them young people. We’re so proud to see them raising their voices to all of us and calling for a more just city and country, where life is respected and celebrated,” Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez said.

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials expressed solidarity with peaceful protesters as throngs of people continued to march throughout Philadelphia. One violent incident, which seemed to be an outlier, involved a man punching an Associated Press photographer as he marched with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

But the dynamic was a bit different Friday, as the city began the partial reopening of businesses by lifting some of the strictest coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions.

Kenney, Outlaw and Managing Director Brian Abernathy were expected to brief the public at 2 p.m. Friday in regard to the ongoing demonstrations and curfew.