Philly Officials Take a Knee, as Protesters Move Through Burbs

After more than a week of protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody, officials including Mayor Jim Kenney, members of City Council, and District Attorney Larry Krasner were seen getting involved in demonstrations Thursday.

At the same time as those shows of solidarity, the National Guard was posted at Kensington and Allegheny avenues a day after Kenney told residents to expect an increased presence in neighborhoods. And the city again set a curfew, this time for 8 p.m. - after days of unrest including looting of some stores.

Shortly after noon, the mayor was spotted at Broad and Erie, where a Black Lives Matter protest was expected to begin in the afternoon. Images from SkyForce 10 showed him speaking to a group at the corner by Max's Steaks.

And Krasner knelt with faith leaders outside City Hall near the memorial of Octavius Catto, a civil rights activist and Civil War vet - in the National Guard - who was murdered on Election Day in 1871 while trying to get out the Black vote.

In a morning Zoom meeting, councilmembers knelt and had a moment of silence to remember Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest. (The officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, and the other cops who were at the scene, are now facing criminal charges.)

In recent protests, some police officers have knelt with protesters, and the Camden police chief even carried their banner on Saturday. In Philly, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it's an officer's choice.

SkyForce 10 also showed a group of protesters marching through Radnor in Delaware County, headed for Conestoga High School in Tredyffrin Township. People were coming out of their homes to join in the march, or pulling over to hand out water and snacks.

Farther west, in the state capital Harrisburg, city officials knelt outside the government building to protest systemic racism.