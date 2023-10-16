Delmar man convicted for death of Delaware officer and assaulting an elderly couple

A Delmar man was convicted on Monday for the murder of a Delaware police officer in April 2021.

Randon Wilkerson, 32, was convicted of 16 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and 11 other felonies, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

Wilkerson was convicted, officials said, for the murder of Corporal Keith Heacook, 54, and attacking an elderly couple on the morning of April 25, 2021.

Wilkerson was arrested on April 25 in connection to the assault of the officer and the elderly couple and has remained in custody since.

On April 25, 2021, Heacook was responding to a 9-1-1 call in Delmar, Delaware for a fight in progress.

A 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Wilkerson, was being disorderly, fighting with other residents and destroying items.

When Heacook arrived at the home, he was confronted by Wilkerson, investigators said.

Additional officers were dispatched and found Heacook unconscious inside the home. He was rushed to the hospital for “significant” head injuries and was declared "clinically dead" three days later, according to officials.

Police also found an elderly couple who had been assaulted across the street from where Officer Heacook was found. Investigators said their attack was related to the first, and the couple was rushed to area hospitals as well.

Prosecutors convicted Wilkerson Monday of the following charges:

Two counts of first-degree murder

Five counts of possession of a deadly weapon during a felony

Three counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited

Two counts of assault in the first-degree

Burglary in the first-degree

Assault in the third-degree

Terroristic threatening

Offensive touching

“Cpl. Keith Heacook served his department and his community honorably and faithfully for more than two decades,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “He was stolen from us far too soon. We lost that day a father, a husband, a brother, a son, a public servant, and a protector. In the days following his murder, and the vicious assault on two elderly victims, we committed that the defendant would be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Today, thanks to the tireless work of our prosecutors and law enforcement, that promise can be fulfilled.”

Wilkerson will serve the rest of his life in prison, AG Jennings said in a news release.