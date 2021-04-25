Delaware Cop Called to Report of Fight Found Unconscious, Beaten

A Delaware police officer who responded to a report of a fight in a home was later found unconscious and with “significant” injuries inside the residence.

Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook responded to the 11000 block of Buckingham Drive in Sussex County shortly after 5 a.m. and was involved in some sort of physical altercation, Delaware State Police Cpl. Gary Fournier said.

The dispatcher on the line with Heacook tried checking on him but received no response, which is when additional officers, including a state trooper and a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were dispatched and found Heacook unconscious, Fournier said.

They rendered first aid, and Heacook was rushed to TidalHealth in Salisbury before being transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with “significant” injuries, Fournier said.

As police investigated, they found an elderly couple who had also been assaulted across the street. Fournier said their attack was related to the first, and the couple was rushed to area hospitals, with one also transferred to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Several people who were in the house where Heacook was assaulted were taken into custody and there was no further threat to the general public, Fournier said.

“Corporal Keith Heacook is a 22-year veteran and has been employed with our department since 1998,” Delmar Police Department Chief Ivan Barkley of Delmar said in a statement. “He is a husband, son, brother, and father. Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured.”

The incident was being investigated by the Delaware State Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and other agencies, he added.