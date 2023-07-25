Delco baseball coach, high school teacher charged for sexual assault of minors

The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that a high school teacher and baseball coach from Glen Mills, in Delaware County, has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting children.

According to police, Daniel Waters, 57, of Glen Mills, has been arrested and charged following an investigation involving "juvenile students and baseball players."

Court records show that he faces at least two dozen counts, 18 of which are felonies. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors, providing liquor to children and related crimes.

Daniel Waters, 57, of Glen Mills. Photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police

Waters is listed online as a teacher at Chester High School in the Chester Upland School District. Information online notes he taught civics and history.

While law enforcement officials did not provide specific details into Waters' alleged crimes or where they might have occurred, court documents note he has been charged with institutional sexual assault, sexual assault by a sports official, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with someone under the age of 16 and soliciting minors to traffic drugs.

Court documents note that Waters is in police custody after being unable to post bail.

He was jailed after being unable to post $250,000 bail, according to online court records. Waters' preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

NBC10 has reached out to Waters' attorney for comment.

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who fears they may have been a victim or was a witness to any potential criminal activity involving Waters to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Media Station at 484-840-1000.