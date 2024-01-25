Delaware

Delaware Park Casino reveals changes after spending $10M on renovations

The $10 million Delaware Park Casino renovation includes new slot machines, table games, new bars and restaurants

By Tim Furlong and Cherise Lynch

Delaware Park Casino celebrates completing $10 million worth of renovations and upgrades.

The casino held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday which included guest speakers, mummer's performances, vegas-style showgirls and more.

The casino space now consists of new slot machines, table games, bars and restaurants. Guests can enjoy the extended hours and the casino brought back its popular breakfast.

Delaware Park Casino
Delaware Park Casino

"It's hard to envision the transformation but it has been remarkable," Delaware Park Casino President and General Manager Terry Glebocki said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "There are some slot machines here you will find in very few places across the country."

Delaware Park has the horse track outside, but the Casino and the state's other two casinos bring in big dollars after a few years of struggling back during the national financial crisis.

The last year was a good sign for the Delaware lottery which includes the Casino revenue.

"Oh no, we are back without a doubt," Director at Delaware Lottery Helene Keeley told NBC10. "We transferred $240 million to the general fund, that's after expenses. That's pure profit to the state."

Delaware Park Casino

Over a decade ago, Delaware casinos hit hard times because of competition in surrounding states and paying a very high tax rate.

A few years ago, the legislature said if the casinos keep investing heavily then they will help out on the tax rate.

Everyone is excited about all the new upgrades and state leaders are excited casinos keep people working and are keeping up with Delaware's neighbors.

