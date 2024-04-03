Elderly man killed after a tree fell onto his car in Delco, road shut down for hours

An elderly man has died after a tree fell on his car in Delaware County during Wednesday's severe weather, police said.

According to the Aston Township Police Department's Facebook page, the tree fell on Pennell Road between Mount Alverno Road and Jessica Way.

When police responded to the scene they said the tree had crushed the roof of a Chevy Cruise and went into the passenger side. Medics said the driver did not survive the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said they believe the man was in his 70s and likely didn't have time to react when the tree fell down. He was in the car alone at the time.

The road was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

This is one of two incidents involving trees that claimed the lives of elderly drivers during Wednesday's storm.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.