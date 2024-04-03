Pennsylvania

Elderly woman killed after tree falls on car in Collegeville

A woman in her 80s died after a tree fell on her car on Main Street and 9th Avenue in Collegeville, officials said

By David Chang

An elderly woman was killed after a tree fell on her car during severe storms in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, officials said.

The woman, who was in her early 80s, was inside a car on Main Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday when a tree fell on the vehicle. The woman died from her injuries, according to the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety.

Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s name.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
