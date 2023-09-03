Del. officials name man killed by police behind New Castle hardware store

The Delaware State Police have identified the man that troopers shot and killed behind a hardware store in New Castle on Thursday, Aug. 31 as an individual who, officials claim, had multiple warrants out for his arrest and had a history of evading arrest.

On Sunday, officials identified the slain man as Tremaine Jackson, 28, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Jackson was killed by police after troopers attempted to arrest him when he was, allegedly, caught shoplifting from a Lowe’s hardware store, located at 2225 Hessler Boulevard in New Castle.

In a statement that called Jackson a "fugitive," the state police said that troopers "had been investigating Jackson for numerous crimes since July 2022 and knew he had multiple arrest warrants in Delaware and Pennsylvania for felony crimes and other offenses."

Law enforcement officials claim that Jackson was also involved in several vehicle pursuits that involved crashes in the month of August.

"Due to his history of evading arrest, the risk in which he placed the public and his continued suspected involvement in criminal acts, Delaware State Police were actively attempting to arrest Jackson," law enforcement officials said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, officials said that troopers saw Jackson leaving Lowe’s with a shopping cart full of suspected stolen merchandise and, when they attempted to apprehend him, he ran to a vehicle parked behind the business and tried to flee.

He physically resisted arrest and, state police officials said Sunday that Jackson "continued to drive his vehicle, a trooper became pinned between the guardrail and Jackson’s driver’s side door."

Two troopers then fired at Jackson after he refused to stop and continued to drive in a manner that posed a risk of death or serious injury to the officers, officials said.

According to police, Jackson was struck and troopers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced.

Two troopers were injured during this incident and, law enforcement officials said they were treated and released from a nearby hospital.

Following the shooting, the two troopers who were involved were placed on administrative leave while a use-of-force investigation is conducted in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Justice, and officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.

Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.