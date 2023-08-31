Delaware

Person shot, killed by police in New Castle, Del.

Investigators are responding after an officer shot and killed someone near a hardware store on Hessler Boulevard

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was killed during a police shooting near a New Castle hardware store Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.

Just after 8:30 a.m., officials said a person died after being involved in a shooting with an officer.

The incident happened near a Lowe's hardware store on Hessler Boulevard and, state police said, an investigation is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us