Person shot, killed by police in New Castle, Del.

A person was killed during a police shooting near a New Castle hardware store Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.

Just after 8:30 a.m., officials said a person died after being involved in a shooting with an officer.

⚠️ Officer-Involved Shooting in New Castle ⚠️



DSP is on-scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Lowe’s on Hessler Boulevard in New Castle. The suspect is dead and investigators are responding. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/H536Ix5T94 — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) August 31, 2023

The incident happened near a Lowe's hardware store on Hessler Boulevard and, state police said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.