Person shot, killed by police in New Castle, Del.

A person was killed during a police shooting near a New Castle hardware store Thursday morning, Delaware State Police said.
Just after 8:30 a.m., officials said a person died after being involved in a shooting with an officer.
The incident happened near a Lowe's hardware store on Hessler Boulevard and, state police said, an investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information is confirmed.
