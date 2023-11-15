New Jersey

Crews battled two-alarm fire at hotel on Atlantic City Boardwalk

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined

By Cherise Lynch

Jay Edwards

Fire crews battled a large fire on the Atlantic City boardwalk in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire outside Resorts Casino Hotel at 3:48 p.m.

The fire had spread to the building's exterior wall and part of the sign above the Boardwalk entrance, officials said.

Officials said smoke extended into the building and forced businesses located nearby to evacuate. Meanwhile, the casino floor remained open.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly at 4:40, officials said.

The Resorts Casino Hotel is open for business, the casino said in a meeting.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

