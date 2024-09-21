Philadelphia

Crews battle early morning rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews responded to a rowhome fire early Saturday morning in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.

Officials said the fire occurred at home along N. Bailey St. near W. Allegheny Ave just before 2:30 a.m.

The fire was under control by 3 a.m., officials said

No injuries have been reported, and there's no word yet on how the fire started.

