Crews battle early morning rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood

Fire crews responded to a rowhome fire early Saturday morning in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.

Officials said the fire occurred at home along N. Bailey St. near W. Allegheny Ave just before 2:30 a.m.

The fire was under control by 3 a.m., officials said

Fire Under Control 09-21-2024 03:00:16 - 26th St & Allegheny Ave — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) September 21, 2024

No injuries have been reported, and there's no word yet on how the fire started.