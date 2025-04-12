Community comes together to aid families after deadly Millville fire. How you can help

In the wake of the devastating fire that tore through several homes in New Jersey, killing two girls and displacing dozens of residents, local organizations and community members are stepping up to provide relief -- and they're asking the community to join them.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, along 4th Street by Railroad Avenue in Millville, New Jersey, and had engulfed multiple homes, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein said. The heat was so intense that it melted part of a fire truck and a parked car.

Two sisters -- identified by family members as Sami and Valeria -- were killed in the fire while their father was injured. Authorities said the blaze -- which burned six homes -- apparently started in a duplex where the girls’ family lived.

Two of the homes were destroyed in the fire, Wettstein said. At least 23 residents were displaced. One woman said she and her three young children safely escaped their burning home because the blaze awoke her boyfriend, who was able to get them to safety.

Firefighters’ initial efforts were hampered because a nearby hydrant wasn’t working, Wettstein said. Crews had to run about 800 feet (about 240 meters) of hose to another hydrant and nearly that length to a third to combat the blaze, which burned for several hours before it was brought under control.

The bodies of the girls -- ages 9 and 13, according to their loved ones -- were found on Thursday amid the rubble. Their father was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire in Millville remains under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, Chief Wettstein said.

It only took hours for people to start coming together in support of the impacted families, and days later, the response was widespread.

"People are overwhelmed when they walk in. People are already overwhelmed with what happened, but then they come in and get a new overwhelming feeling of how many people are helping,” said Christine Makosy of Phenom Factory.

Makosy's business has become a collection site for donations.

Even the Millville Soccer Association hopes to raise $12,000, which will be donated directly to those who have lost so much.

"Together, we are strong, and we can help our fellow residents," said Newell Branin of the Millville Soccer Association.

Several fundraisers and multiple other businesses are helping; here is a list compiled by Meg Finney of Millville Public Schools of ways you can help:

Where to donate to help victims of the Millville fire

Phenom Factory Location: 102 South 8th Street, Millville, New Jersey Hours: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



BJ Roasters Location: 233 N High St, Millville, New Jersey Hours: Wednesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Christy Funeral Home Location: 11 West Broad Street, Millville, New Jersey Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Millville Board of Education Office Location: 110 North 3rd Street, Millville, New Jersey Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Outlaw’s Burger Barn & Creamery / Julio’s on Main Both locations are donating 15% of sales on 4/11 (Friday) and 4/12 (Saturday) Bring donations to “Fill the Truck” with needed items (below) Monetary donations are also accepted Location: 1370 S Main Rd, Vineland, New Jersey Hours: Outlaw’s: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Julio’s: Sunday, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Items needed

Clothing

Infant: (Girl) 6-12 months, Size 3-4 diapers

Youth Girl Size 4T, Shoe Size 11 Size 10, Shoes Size 3

Youth Boy Size 3T, Shoe Size 7-8 Size 4/5, Shoe Size 12 Size 7/8, Shoe Size 3 Size 12/14, Shoe Size 4.5-5

Adult Woman Size Medium-XL Shirts 6-10 Pants Shoe Size 7-10

Adult Man Size Medium-XL Shirts 30x32, 34x36 Pants Shoe size 11-12

Underwear, bras, etc.

Hygiene items

Toothbrush, Toothpaste

Body Soap/Wash, Towels

Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair Brush, Comb, Hair Products

Deodorant

Feminine Care Products

Laundry detergent and Quarters for Laundromat

First Aid Items (Bandaids, Neosporin)

Infant Care Items (Diaper Cream, Diapers - Size 3-4)

Food items

Baby Formula, bottles, food

Bottled Water

Non-perishable Items

Other items

Children’s Toys and Craft Items (Coloring books, crayons, etc.)

Age appropriate toys

Backpacks and bags for items

Pet food and supply

Monetary donations

Gift Card Ideas: Wawa, ShopRite, WalMart, Target, Visa Gift Cards, Local Restaurants

Holly City Development Corporation

Accepting: Cash and Gift Cards

Cash and Gift Cards Location: 14 East Mulberry Street, Millville, NJ

14 East Mulberry Street, Millville, NJ Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Millville Soccer Association Accepting: Cash and Gift Cards (Drop-off) and Venmo Donations (@MillvilleSoccer) - Please indicate the donation is for “Millville Strong” Location: 1400 McCafferty Blvd, Millville, NJ 08332 (Association ClubHouse) Hours: Evenings, Saturday Mornings, or see a Board Member



American Red Cross (General Disaster Relief Fund) Accepting: Online donations (Credit card or PayPal) Location : https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html

