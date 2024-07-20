Crews battle fire that spread to multiple rowhomes in Philadelphia

Crews battled a fire that spread to four rowhomes in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The fire began at a home on the 1200 block of South Ruby Street and later spread to damage the homes next door.

Officials said that everyone was out of the home when fire crews arrived on the scene, but they found heavy fire on the first floor, and then the fire started racing along the porch roofs of the other homes.

According to officials, the fire has been placed under control, but the cause has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.