3 people hospitalized after parking lot shooting near Philly, Montgomery County border

A shooting near the border of Philadelphia and Montgomery County sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Old York Road and Cheltenham Aveune.

Officials said all three victims were female but have not released their ages or the extent of their injuries.

NBC10 was at the scene of the incident, and investigators could be seen focusing on a car that appeared to have at least one of its windows shot out.

Philadelphia Police are handling the investigation into this incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.