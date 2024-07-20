Cheltenham Township

3 people hospitalized after parking lot shooting near Philly, Montgomery County border

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A shooting near the border of Philadelphia and Montgomery County sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Old York Road and Cheltenham Aveune.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said all three victims were female but have not released their ages or the extent of their injuries.

Philadelphia Jul 18

Woman arrested after shooting baby in the leg on Thursday, police say

Philadelphia Jun 18

Police searching for a duo after over 6 dozen cars broken into from Montco to Philly

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 was at the scene of the incident, and investigators could be seen focusing on a car that appeared to have at least one of its windows shot out.

Philadelphia Police are handling the investigation into this incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cheltenham TownshipPennsylvaniaGun violenceMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us