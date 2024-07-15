New Jersey

2 boys, grandmother die in morning kitchen fire at NJ home

Fire marshals are probing the cause of Saturday's fire that claimed three lives

By NBC New York Staff and Adam Harding

Investigators were still working Monday to determine what caused a fire at a New Jersey home over the weekend that killed a grandmother and two young boys.

Police and fire crews responded to a West Orange home on Liberty Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a fire. They found a small fire in the building's kitchen and heavy smoke throughout the entire home.

Three victims were found inside but could not be saved -- they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

County officials identified one of the victims as 75-year-old Grace Drury, who friends came to know as Colby. Neighbors say her two grandsons were also killed; one was 3, the other just 8 years old.

"Colby was a nice lady, hardworking, loved her grandkids - I was just with her the other day in the park," Dina Milano told News 4.

Milano said late last year the home was damaged in a separate fire, and the family had only moved back in a few weeks ago.

The superintendent of West Orange Schools has helped create an online fundraiser for the family, which has so far raised more than $8,000.

New Jersey
