Man Found Shot Dead in Crashed Car, but It's Unclear Where Shooting Took Place

What to Know A man was found shot to death inside a crashed car on East Tioga Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Thursday morning.

The crash woke up neighbors and damaged some parked cars.

Philadelphia police were trying to figure out where the initial shooting took place.

The crash around 3 a.m. along East Tioga Street near J Street woke up sleeping neighbors who came outside to find out what happened.

A neighbor said he had just parked his car after driving late for Uber, went inside and as was falling asleep when he and his wife heard a crash. They ran outside and called police. That man's car was among several damaged.

Philadelphia police officers responded to find a man in his 20 dead in the white Infiniti sedan, the car's engine still running. The man was dead with at least one gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The crashed car had several bullet holes in it.

Police said the shooting didn’t happen where the car crashed. They actually got a phone call minutes earlier about a shooting about a half mile away in Ontario Street.

When they went to go check out that shooting report, they didn’t find any evidence of a shooting. So, they were still not sure Thursday morning where the shooting took place.

Investigators also don’t know if anyone else was in the car and then left or if the driver was shot outside and then got into his car to drive away.

As of the end of Wednesday there were at least 473 homicides in Philadelphia, up 11% from the same time last year, which was ultimately one of the most deadly years on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.