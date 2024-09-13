Collegeville Italian Bakery celebrates the arrival of Keith Jones, wife Holly's baby boy

The celebration continues for NBC10 morning news anchor Keith Jones and his wife, fellow journalist Holly Jones a week after they welcomed their baby boy Keith Jones III.

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria in Montogomery County, Pennsylvania, changed its large sign to share the birth of KJ with the community.

In a social media post, the family-owned bakery and deli wrote:

"Please join us in welcoming the newest member of our Bakery family, Baby Keith III! 😍💙

Congratulations to our customers and friends, @hollyharrartv and @keithjonesnbc10, on their birth of their beautiful baby boy! We can’t wait to meet him and are over the moon for the beaming new parents and their families.

Such a beautiful family! We love you all!"

The couple shared the birth announcement on their official social media pages last week and said they are so in love and ever so grateful.

What's it like being a first-time dad for Keith Jones? The NBC10 morning news anchor revealed baby Keith Jones III to the TV world Wednesday, with new mom Holly Jones behind the camera. Keith and his colleagues also wished Erin Coleman a happy birthday.