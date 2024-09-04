‘Overjoyed': Keith Jones, Holly Harrar welcome baby boy. What's it like being parents?

Keith Jones' dad jokes are now authentic.

The NBC10 morning news anchor and his wife, fellow journalist Holly Harrar, have welcomed baby KJ3 (that's Keith Jones III) into the world.

The elated couple shared the birth announcement on their official social media pages this week.

"Life has finally begun!" Jones wrote along with a heart emoji.

Baby Keith was born Saturday and is now adjusting to home life with mom, dad and Charlie the dog.

"My husband Keith Jones and I are feeling all the feels after welcoming our son over the weekend," Harrar wrote." It’s a day we’ve dreamed about our whole lives and we’re settling into parenthood at home with Charlie, who is doing a great job as big bro."

What's it like changing diapers? Keith Jones, the elder, was live on NBC10 morning news Wednesday to share his emotions.

"We are overjoyed and overtired, that's for sure," Keith told his morning news colleague while holding KJ3 during the baby's TV debut on Sept. 4, 2024.

Keith and Holly shared thanks for all the well wishes and for the staff at Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Holly "is a warrior," Keith said of his wife's strength in giving birth and mothering.

"She's so strong, she's a great mother and enables me to be the best father I can be," an emotional Keith said of his wife, as Holly held the camera during the Wednesday morning interview.

"We are so excited!"