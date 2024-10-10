A school bus in Chester County was hit by gunfire on Thursday, Oct. 10, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The bus was struck in the afternoon and is part of the Coatesville Area School District, officials said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to officials.

"No child should be subjected to gunfire on a school bus," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, the football game between Downingtown High School East and Coatesville Area High School was canceled.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Downingtown Area School District said that a makeup date will be decided in the future.

The Coatesville City Police Department is investigating with the Chester County Detectives.