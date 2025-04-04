These Philadelphia chefs and bar are 2025 James Beard Award finalists

Philadelphia's food scene is once again coming out on top.

Three Philadelphia chefs and a bar are among the finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Established in 1990, the awards celebrate excellence across all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual establishments. In honor of the 35th anniversary, the awards are introducing three new categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Phila Lorn, the chef at South Philadelphia's Mawn, is up for "Emerging Chef."

Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi and Izakaya and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Clu are in the running for "Best Chef: mid-Atlantic."

Meanwhile, The Lovers Bar at Center City’s Friday Saturday Sunday is nominated for "Outstanding Bar."

The winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, June 16, 2025.