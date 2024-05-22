Man accused of breaking into Coatesville home, assaulting homeowners for hours before stealing money

A man has been arrested after police said he broke into a home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and assaulted the homeowners for hours before taking off with money.

According to the Coatesville Police Department, on Tuesday, the homeowners - a man and a woman - were asleep in their Coatesville City home before they were awakened by a noise from the kitchen around 3:30 a.m.

Police said one of the homeowners encountered a man - later identified as George Parks, 40, of Coatesville - and began fighting.

They fought for several minutes before Parks overtook the homeowner with a firearm, police said.

The other homeowner tried to help by grabbing a firearm from the home they had for protection, but Parks overpowered them and took the gun, according to police.

Police said the homeowners were held captive for over two hours while Parks ransacked the residence.

Parks had beaten one of the homeowners multiple times with his own firearm and threatened them both at gunpoint demanding money over the course of those hours, police said.

Police said it wasn't until 6 a.m. that Parks left the home with U.S. currency and the homeowner's firearm.

On Wednesday at 1:16 a.m. Parks was arrested in front of his residence in the 600 block of Lincoln Highway, according to police. He was still in possession of a stolen firearm from the victim's residence.

After searching Parks' vehicle, police said officers found multiple bags of new clothing with receipts as well as vehicle repairs receipts and blood-covered clothing.

According to police, Parks is a convicted felon and should not possess firearms.

Parks was arraigned and bail is set at $750,000, police said.