Duct-taped kitten, dozens of neglected animals rescued from Chester County home, officials say

A Pennsylvania man faces charges after dozens of animals, including a duct-taped kitten, were found in a Chester County home living in deplorable conditions, officials said.

According to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, officials were alerted to a maimed kitten while responding to a call about a stray dog in Coatesville last week.

Officers found the 1-month-old kitten wrapped in duct tape, smelling of waste and infection and missing a front leg.

Officials said the officers rushed the kitten—whom they named Roo—to Brandywine Valley's West Chester campus to be treated.

“The thought of what this tiny kitten has endured is heartbreaking,” BVSPCA’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb said in a statement. “It is truly a miracle she survived this horrific trauma and neglect, and we are committed to providing her with the medical attention and care she needs to heal both physically and emotionally.”

Despite weighing only 1.5 pounds Roo is responding well to treatment. Officials said she remains under medical care in a foster home.

38 animals, including other cats and kittens, a dog, rabbit, and turtle, were recused from the home.

Officials said one kitten was found deceased, and some of the animals had injuries, including infected eyes, untreated wounds and upper respiratory infections.

“No animal should be living in the conditions our officers found these animals, and I am grateful to our Animal Protective Services team for their diligence to continue investigating after the maimed kitten was turned over,” Lamb added. “What they found in that home was unthinkable. Now, we can give these survivors the medical attention, care, and brighter future they all deserve, while we seek justice for them, and make sure no other animals suffer the same fate at the hands of their abuser.”

The suspect faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty charge and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect charges in Roo’s case, with dozens more charges pending related to the rest of the animals found, officials said.

Once the animals are medically cleared, they will be available for adoption at BVSPCA’s West Chester Campus.

If you would like to support Roo's extensive medical care and the care of the other animals, you can visit bvspca.org for more information.