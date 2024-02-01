The pilot of a small plane died after crashing in the back of a property in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, West Caln Township police announced.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

Léelo en español aquí

Federal Aviation Administration officials reported that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

The superintendent of Octorara Area School District, Dr. Steven Leveer, announced on the district's website that the pilot who died was School Board President Sam Ganow.

"Mr. Ganow was not only a dedicated member of the Octorara Area School District School Board but also a cherished and respected member of our community. Mr. Ganow served the Octorara community as a school board member for 26 years. His commitment to education and his tireless efforts to enhance the educational experience for our students made a lasting impact on our school district," Dr. Leveer said in a statement.

The FAA reported that the plane involved was a twin-engine Grumman American GA-7.

The plane came from Chester County airport, officials said.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday where the plane could be seen crashed in what appears to be someone's backyard.

The plane was on the ground along the tree line behind a house.

The FAA is partnering with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.

NTSB investigating Thursday's crash of a Grumman American GA-7 airplane near Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Investigators will be reviewing the records of the flight, including flight track data, recordings of any air traffic control communications, weather forecasts and witness statements.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.