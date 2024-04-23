Clear the Shelters

After months of waiting, two longtime shelter dogs find fur-ever homes

By Cherise Lynch

Brandywine Valley SPCA

It's all smiles and tail wags at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The shelter announced Monday that two longtime residents finally found their forever families and those lucky pups were Chocolate and Jay.

Chocolate had been at the Georgetown campus for 556 days, while Jay had been at the West Chester campus for 250 days.

"We are beyond thrilled that these two sweeties have homes where they can get lots of attention and love, " the organization said in a Facebook post.

If you are interested in adding a furry friend to your family, you can visit bvspca.org to see all the adopted pets.

