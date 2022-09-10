City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials

A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say.

The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.

“Our hearts are incredibly heavy tonight. In a brazen and unconscionable act of gun violence, Tiffany Fletcher—a dedicated, passionate, and driven City employee—was struck by crossfire in the middle of the day doing a job she loved at Millcreek Rec Center in West Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“Words alone cannot express the outrage, hurt, and sadness all of her colleagues feel tonight. I was beyond appalled to learn of this heinous and senseless crime that has completely devastated so many people, especially her family.”

Witness Terry Allice, who helped Fletcher, said she ran into a nearby business looking for help once she was shot.

“At first you know, I thought she was just getting away from hearing [gunshots], you know how people scatter,” Allice told NBC10, “but after we got everything shut and saw her laying down, I asked her if she was okay, and she lifted up her hands. I saw the blood, so I ran, grabbed the towels, and packed the wounds.”

A 14-year-old is under arrest in connection to this shooting, police said. Meanwhile, officials say they are working to ensure that centers for some of Philadelphia’s youngest residents remain safe.

“We will continue to work closely with police to monitor site safety while providing welcoming, supportive places where youth can grow and thrive,” Commissioner Ott Lovell said in a statement.

“We are grateful that the City of Philadelphia is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of this senseless violence, and any other member of the public who fires a gun causing injuries to others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center, or library in Philadelphia.”

Those with any information about this incident or others are urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.