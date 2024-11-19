City Council to hear public input on 76ers Center City arena plan

Philadelphia residents have no shortage of opinions on the controversial plan to bring a $1.3 billion arena to Center City.

And, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, for the first time council will hear from the public on the plan since the package of bills that would clear the way for the arena's construction were proposed back in October -- not counting the chorus of jeers from the audiance that delayed that meeting when the bills were introduced.

In a hearing that will begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall, during the morning session, council expects to head from a number of activists and organizers with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, Asian Americans United, the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, SEPTA officials and others.

While, starting at 1:30 p.m., councilmembers will open the meeting up to allow members of the public to provide testimony on the plan.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the meeting unfolds on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

Upcoming hearings on the arena plan

There will be at least two additional hearings to allow members of the public to provide testimony on the area plan to City Council.

Officials said that there will be portions of hearings on Nov. 20 and 26 that will include public testimony and there will be entire hearings on Nov. 21, 2024 and Dec. 2, 2024 that will be reserved for public testimony, as well.

City Council is hearing testimony on a package of bills -- all submitted by City Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.) -- that relate to the proposal to construct a $1.3 billion arena to Center City, between Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

Many in the communities closest to the proposed site of the arena have long opposed the plan.

Also, City Council has also created a website to provide additional information on the ongoing Sixers arena deliberations. It's here: https://phlcouncil.com/arena-info/.

City officials said the website also gives the public information on how to sign up to testify and give public comments during the upcoming arena hearings.

Overall, City Council is expected to host a total of eight days of hearings throughout the month of November and into early December on the proposed 76ers arena.

How to sign up to testify

Members of the public who would like to testify at upcoming hearings can sign up by phone or email.

If you would like to testify at an upcoming hearing, call the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or email at arena.hearings@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before they want to testify and submit the following information:

• Full name

• Telephone Number

• Identify the bill number or resolution number or numbers that will be addressed.

• Specify which date you want to testify.

Speakers who submit the above information will be placed on a list to testify at the specific hearing they have selected, officials said.

Anyone can also come to the Nov. 19, 20, 21, 26 and Dec. 2 public comment sessions inside Room 400, on the fourth floor of City Hall and sign up and testify at that day’s hearing.

If anyone needs translation services during the Sixers Arena hearings, contact the Chief Clerk’s Office at 215-686-3407 or arena.hearings@phila.gov.